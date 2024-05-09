The Wealthiest 'Chicago P.D.' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Chicago P.D. is one of the best shows on television.

The massively beloved NBC show centers around the patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department as they pursue criminals throughout the city.

The series has been a hit for the network! NBC has yet to announce a premiere date, but the show will return with Season 12 during Fall of 2024.

The cast has also amassed a lot of money. We’ve rounded up the main cast of Chicago P.D., and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth.

Find out who the richest stars on the cast of Chicago P.D. are, ranked..