Who Is Benjamin Bratt Married To? Meet Talisa Soto, His Wife of Over 20 Years!

Benjamin Bratt is one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars!

The 60-year-old actor – known for roles in shows and movies for over two decades including Law & Order, Miss Congeniality, Traffic, Star, Private Practice and Coco – has a new Netflix movie coming out on Thursday (May 9), called Mother of the Bride. The movie is about a woman whose daughter is tying the knot with the son of the man who broke her heart.

While fans begin to stream his latest project, some are curious to know more about his personal life, and whether he’s in a relationship.

If you didn’t know, he’s been married for many years now!

Get to know more about Benjamin Bratt’s wife…