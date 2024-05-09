Top Stories
A Detail From Prince Harry's Suit Jacket Is the Subject of Speculation Online as a Possible Perceived Diss Towards a Royal Family Member!

A Detail From Prince Harry's Suit Jacket Is the Subject of Speculation Online as a Possible Perceived Diss Towards a Royal Family Member!

Zayn Malik Shares Big Regret About One Direction, Reveals Surprising Skill His Daughter Khai Got From Gigi Hadid &amp; More

Zayn Malik Shares Big Regret About One Direction, Reveals Surprising Skill His Daughter Khai Got From Gigi Hadid & More

Dakota Johnson &amp; Pedro Pascal Film Steamy Kissing Scene for 'Materialists' in NYC

Dakota Johnson & Pedro Pascal Film Steamy Kissing Scene for 'Materialists' in NYC

Prosecutors Move to Dismiss Shakira's 2nd Tax Fraud Investigation

Prosecutors Move to Dismiss Shakira's 2nd Tax Fraud Investigation

May 09, 2024 at 10:38 am
By JJ Staff

Who Is Benjamin Bratt Married To? Meet Talisa Soto, His Wife of Over 20 Years!

Continue Here »

Who Is Benjamin Bratt Married To? Meet Talisa Soto, His Wife of Over 20 Years!

Benjamin Bratt is one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars!

The 60-year-old actor – known for roles in shows and movies for over two decades including Law & Order, Miss Congeniality, Traffic, Star, Private Practice and Coco – has a new Netflix movie coming out on Thursday (May 9), called Mother of the Bride. The movie is about a woman whose daughter is tying the knot with the son of the man who broke her heart.

While fans begin to stream his latest project, some are curious to know more about his personal life, and whether he’s in a relationship.

If you didn’t know, he’s been married for many years now!

Get to know more about Benjamin Bratt’s wife…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Benjamin Bratt, Dating History, Talisa Soto