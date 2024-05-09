Who Plays Noa in 'Planet of the Apes'? Here's Where You Know Owen Teague From!

Owen Teague stars in the new movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, but you never actually see him in the film.

The 25-year-old rising star gave a motion-capture performance for his role as Noa in the new movie, which is set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows.

Owen has said that he needed “human school” after finishing the project as he was so used to performing as an ape.

“After a couple days, you’re used to it. Your brain just adapts really quickly,” Owen told People of doing a motion-capture performance. “Then it wasn’t really silly or anything, because we all bought in. Everybody committed so hard that there wasn’t really any feeling of embarrassment ever.”

“It stuck around. I mean, for months afterwards,” he added. “We needed human school afterward, which we didn’t get. Little things will still pop up that I have to be consciously aware of not indulging.”

So, what do you know Owen from?

Keep reading to find out more…

Owen is probably most recognizable for his work as Patrick Hockstetter in It and It Chapter Two. He’s also been seen in movies like To Leslie, Eileen, and You Hurt My Feelings.

On the TV side, Owen has had main or recurring roles in The Stand, Mrs. Fletcher, and Bloodline.

Owen‘s casting in Planet of the Apes was revealed two years ago!