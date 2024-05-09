Top Stories
May 09, 2024 at 10:21 pm
By JJ Staff

'Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me?' Lyrics: Taylor Swift Takes Aim at Critics on 'TTPD' Track

'Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me?' Lyrics: Taylor Swift Takes Aim at Critics on 'TTPD' Track

One of the new songs added to Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour set list is “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” and it’s bound to become one of her biggest hits from The Tortured Poets Department.

This song doesn’t seem to be about a specific person in Taylor‘s life and is instead directed at the critics who have taken aim at the singer throughout her career. She’s mocking all of the rumors that have been made up about her life.

“If you wanted me dead, you should’ve just said / Nothing makes me feel more alive,” Taylor sings in the pre-chorus.

Later on she sings, “I was tame, I was gentle ’til the circus life made me mean / ‘Don’t you worry, folks, we took out all her teeth’ / Who’s afraid of little old me? / Well, you should be.”

Taylor seems to be saying that the media created a circus out of her life and it also changed her as a person.

Listen to the song below!

Read the lyrics below!
