Real Martha from 'Baby Reindeer' Gives First TV Interview, Reveals What She Believes Is True & False in the Series

John Mayer Responds to Speculation About His Relationship With Andy Cohen & If They're Dating

Every Change Taylor Swift Made to 'Eras Tour' Since 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release! (Live Updating)

Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child!

May 10, 2024 at 12:30 pm
By JJ Staff

6 Celebrities Who Talked About Losing Their Virginity Later in Life - The Youngest was 27 & the Oldest was Nearly 40

6 Celebrities Who Talked About Losing Their Virginity Later in Life - The Youngest was 27 & the Oldest was Nearly 40

A few stars have spoken up about their decision not to lose their virginity until they were older.

Many celebrities have opened up about being intimate with a partner at a young age. Some have even disclosed that they were 12 when it happened.

However, these six have spoken candidly about waiting. Some held out for marriage. Others waited for religious reasons. They were all older than 25 when they had sex for the first time.

The youngest on this list had their first encounter at 27 when they got married. Interestingly, the oldest also waited until they were married and was nearly 40 when it happened.

Scroll through the slideshow to see which stars waited until they were older than 25 to lose their virginity…

