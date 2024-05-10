Abby Lee Miller Speaks Out About Not Being Invited to 'Dance Moms' Reunion

Abby Lee Miller is addressing Lifetime’s recent Dance Moms reunion.

Earlier this month, the majority of the students from the original reality series – including JoJo Siwa and Chloe Lukasiak – took part in a reunion special where they looked back at their time working with Abby, 58, which was often times very tumultuous.

While appearing on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, Abby theorized why she wasn’t invited to be a part of the reunion.

Keep reading to find out more…“I think the kids can’t face me,” Abby explained, adding, “because they know they would never be where they are today if it wasn’t for the show.”

Almost all of the former stars, besides JoJo, have cut ties with Abby since the show ended and during the interview, Abby reflected on her past close relationship with Brooke and Paige Hyland, which ended dramatically after their mom Kelly Hyland got into a verbal and physical altercation with Abby.

“There’s two little girls who I was very close to, much closer emotionally and family-wise than any of the other kids,” Abby explained. “Their mother was in my original competition team when I was 14 years old. She stayed at my studio, then she left, got married, had kids, brought them to my studio at 2 years old.”

Abby also noted that she’s not convinced that all of her students had a bad experience while they were at her dance studio.

“If this was so toxic for all these kids, why did they come back?” Abby questioned. “The kids came back. There were other studios in town, mine was the best.”

She continued, “There were good times, and it was fun. And they loved what they were doing.”

However, Abby did say that she believes that Dance Moms was detrimental to her career and reputation.

“What the show did, and the moms did ruin my business,” Abby said. “They destroyed my business.”

