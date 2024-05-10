Angelina Jolie's Former Security Guard Addresses Her Use of NDAs, Recounts Alleged Conversation With Her Kids About Brad Pitt Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

A security guard who used to work for Angelina Jolie is making some allegations about the actress amid her ongoing legal battle with ex Brad Pitt.

If you were unaware, the A-list exes have spent years going back and forth over Angelina‘s attempt to sell off her share in the French winery Miraval that they owned while together.

The ongoing litigation took a turn in April when Angelina alleged that Brad tried to get her to sign an “expansive” NDA, implying that the agreement would prevent her from discussing past incidents of abuse in the relationship.

Brad‘s team responded in court and demanded that Angelina provide evidence of all of the NDAs that she had signed or had others sign in the past. They argued that the mention of the NDA was a “smokescreen” in the current situation.

On Thursday (May 9), his team filed new court documents that include information from former security guard Tony Webb. He discussed Angelina‘s use of NDAs and also made an allegation about how the actress behaved with the couple’s shared children.

ET examined the documents and noted that Tony was allegedly “the head of Jolie’s security detail for two decades,” including for years after the divorce.

Tony alleged that Angelina had his team “sign NDAs relating to various personal and professional details of her, and her family’s life.”

Amid her custody battle over Brad, he said that Angelina‘s team reminded Tony of the NDAs and threatened to sue his team if they agreed to testify. Tony noted that his team expressed willingness to testify regardless.

“One of them told Webb that ‘he would testify about statements he overheard that Ms. Jolie made to the children, encouraging them to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits,’” the documents allege.

Tony seemingly did not directly hear Angelina have this conversation with her children.

He alleged that his team was fired “shortly” after some of them testified. Tony has since gone to work for Brad.

Angelina‘s attorney Paul Murphy responded in a statement shared with ET: “Mr. Pitt’s continued attempt to equate common NDAs for security personnel and housekeepers covering confidential information employees learn at work, with him demanding an expanded NDA to ensure the continued coverup of his deplorable actions remains shameful,” he said.

“This case is not about NDAs in general, but about power and control. All Angelina has ever wanted was separation and health, with positive relationships between all members of their family, including Mr. Pitt. She looks forward to the day when he is finally able to let her go,” he concluded.

Her team previously responded to Brad‘s NDAs demand.

Angelina and Brad will have a hearing over the faceoff on May 16, but they are unlikely to have a trial this year.

