'BOA' Lyrics: Megan Thee Stallion Leans Into Snake Theme with New Single - Listen Now!

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “BOA” and she’s leaning into the whole snake theme!

The song comes with the subtitle, “Curse of the Serpent Woman,” and fans of Megan know that the snake holds a deeper meaning for his new era. She previously released songs “Hiss” and “Cobra.”

In the chorus of the new song, Megan raps, “These bitches only hot on (Yeah) / Bitches doin’ all that womp, womp, womp, womp, womp, womp, womp (Yeah, yeah) / Bitch, your time up, why is you not clockin’ out?”

Megan‘s upcoming album is all about rebirth and it’s her first one to be released after Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years for shooting her in the foot.

“I was inspired to create this album about rebirth because I feel I am becoming a new person physically and mentally,” she told Women’s Health.

“A lot of people didn’t treat me like I was human for a long time,” she added. “I feel like everybody was always used to me being the fun and happy party girl. I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me. As a Black woman, as a darker Black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace. But I’m human.”

Head inside to listen to the new song…

Watch the new music video below!

Read the lyrics below!