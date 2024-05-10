Bridesmaids' Richest Stars, Ranked by Net Worth (No. 1 is Worth Double No. 2!)

Bridesmaids was a mega-successful, women-led comedy that featured an incredibly talented (and wealthy) cast.

Centered around Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Rose Byrne, the blockbuster features endlessly quotable lines, unforgettable gags and scenes that are still leaving viewers in stitches over two decades after premiering.

So many members of the cast have had successful careers in Hollywood, and they wracked up impressive fortunes in the process.

However, Rebel Wilson, who played a small but iconic role, recently revealed that she actually lost money while filming Bridesmaids due to her very small salary.

She has, of course, recouped the losses with one successful project after the next.

Her comments left us curious about the net worth of the movie’s cast. Who is the wealthiest? We did some digging and looked at the estimated net worth of the biggest celebrities to appear in the movie and ranked them. The top earner was worth nearly $100 million, which is double what the star in the No. 2 spot is worth!

Scroll through the slideshow to see a ranking of the wealthiest Bridesmaids stars…