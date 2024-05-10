Camryn Manheim Leaving 'Law & Order,' Creator Dick Wolf Comments on Her Exit

Camryn Manheim is leaving Law & Order at the end of the current season.

It was just announced that the actress’ final episode as Lieutenant Kate Dixon will be the season 23 finale, which airs on May 16.

Camryn will not be back for the upcoming 24th season and another major cast member departed the show this season as well.

While she joined the show in season 21 for the NBC revival, Camryn actually appeared on early seasons of the show in guest roles.

Series creator Dick Wolf has commented on the exit.

“I thank Camryn for her three wonderful seasons helping us relaunch Law & Order,” he said in a statement to Variety. “She is a class act, and I wish her nothing but the best for her next chapter.”

