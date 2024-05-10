Top Stories
ABC Renews 10 Reality &amp; Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

ABC Renews 10 Reality & Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry &amp; Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry & Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Justin Bieber's Mom Addresses Rumor Hailey Bieber is Expecting Twins

Justin Bieber's Mom Addresses Rumor Hailey Bieber is Expecting Twins

Kimora Lee Simmons Reacts to Daughter Aoki's Relationship With 65-Year-Old Vittorio Assaf

Kimora Lee Simmons Reacts to Daughter Aoki's Relationship With 65-Year-Old Vittorio Assaf

May 10, 2024 at 2:35 pm
By JJ Staff

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 Cast Updates: 8 Returning Actors, 5 New Cast Members Revealed, Some Stars Won't Be Back

Continue Here »

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 Cast Updates: 8 Returning Actors, 5 New Cast Members Revealed, Some Stars Won't Be Back

Criminal Minds: Evolution is returning to Paramount+ for a second season very soon and more updates have been revealed about the cast.

Season one of the revival show debuted in November 2022 and the season finished airing back in February 2023. Paget Brewster confirmed on Twitter that the second season began filming in January 2024.

The revival series follows “the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers [as they] come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.”

Season two begins streaming on Thursday, June 6 with a two-episode premiere followed by new episodes every week.

Browse through the slideshow to see who is returning and who isn’t coming back, PLUS, who was added to the cast…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS, Getty
Posted to: A.J. Cook, Adam Rodriguez, Aisha Tyler, Brian White, Clark Gregg, Criminal Minds, Daniel Henney, EG, Extended, Felicity Huffman, Joe Mantegna, Josh Stewart, Kirsten Vangsness, Matthew Gray Gubler, Paget Brewster, Paramount Plus, Paul F. Tompkins, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Slideshow, Television, Tuc Watkins, Zach Gilford