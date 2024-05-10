Dakota Johnson Gets Visit from Brother Jesse on Set of 'Materialists' in NYC

Dakota Johnson is enjoying some downtime on set with her big brother!

The 34-year-old actor hung out with brother Jesse Johnson while taking a break from filming her new movie Materialists on Thursday afternoon (May 9) in New York City.

During their time on set, Dakota sported a tan jacket with white jeans and a New York Mets hat while Jesse, 41, wore a white sweatshirt, black jeans, and a tan baseball hat.

The following morning, Pedro Pascal was seen arriving on set carrying a tea and a few juices.

Earlier this week, Dakota and Pedro, 49, were spotted filming a steamy make-out scene!

Materialists is being directed by the Oscar-nominated Celine Song, who helmed Past Lives, and also stars Chris Evans.

Deadline reports that plot details have been kept secret for now, but they think it follows “a professional matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man but still harbors feelings for the broke actor-waiter she left behind.” The site adds they’ve heard “good things about the script.”

As of right now, Materialists doesn’t have a release date yet.

You can check out the latest photos of Chris on set here!

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal on set…