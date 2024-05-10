Top Stories
Two of Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriends Congratulate Him &amp; Hailey Bieber on Pregnancy News

Two of Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriends Congratulate Him & Hailey Bieber on Pregnancy News

Zendaya's Stylist Reveals the Fashion Brands She Won't Wear &amp; Why They're Banned

Zendaya's Stylist Reveals the Fashion Brands She Won't Wear & Why They're Banned

ABC Renews 10 Reality &amp; Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

ABC Renews 10 Reality & Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry &amp; Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry & Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

May 10, 2024 at 9:01 pm
By JJ Staff

Dakota Johnson Gets Visit from Brother Jesse on Set of 'Materialists' in NYC

Dakota Johnson Gets Visit from Brother Jesse on Set of 'Materialists' in NYC

Dakota Johnson is enjoying some downtime on set with her big brother!

The 34-year-old actor hung out with brother Jesse Johnson while taking a break from filming her new movie Materialists on Thursday afternoon (May 9) in New York City.

During their time on set, Dakota sported a tan jacket with white jeans and a New York Mets hat while Jesse, 41, wore a white sweatshirt, black jeans, and a tan baseball hat.

The following morning, Pedro Pascal was seen arriving on set carrying a tea and a few juices.

Earlier this week, Dakota and Pedro, 49, were spotted filming a steamy make-out scene!

Materialists is being directed by the Oscar-nominated Celine Song, who helmed Past Lives, and also stars Chris Evans.

Deadline reports that plot details have been kept secret for now, but they think it follows “a professional matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man but still harbors feelings for the broke actor-waiter she left behind.” The site adds they’ve heard “good things about the script.”

As of right now, Materialists doesn’t have a release date yet.

You can check out the latest photos of Chris on set here!

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal on set…
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 01
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 02
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 03
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 04
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 05
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 06
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 07
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 08
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 09
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 10
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 11
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 12
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 13
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 14
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 15
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 16
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 17
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 18
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 19
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 20
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 21
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 22
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 23
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 24
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 25
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 26
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 27
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 28
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 29
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 30
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 31
dakota johnson gets visit from brother jesse on materialists set 32

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dakota Johnson, Jesse Johnson, Materialists, Pedro Pascal, pedro pascal Jesse Johnson