David Beckham Reunites with Pal Gary Neville at '99' Documentary Premiere!

David Beckham and his longtime friend Gary Neville are back together!

The former soccer players suited up on the red carpet for the premiere of the new documentary 99 on Thursday (May 9) at Printworks in Manchester, England.

99 is the story of Man Utd’s remarkable treble-winning season in 1998/99, told by those who were part of it. Both David and Gary were on the team that year!

Gary revealed last year that he and David used to be roommates when they played together, but it didn’t work out.

“I had Becks [David Beckham] to start with [as an international roommate] but we weren’t compatible in terms of cleanliness and sleeping times – he stayed up late and I went to bed early,” he said on the Stick to Football podcast (via Daily Mail).

He added, “I used to go to bed at 9pm and wake up at 5am, he would stay up until 11pm and want to wake up at 8am, so essentially he was keeping me up from 9 until 11 and then I was getting him up at 5 in the morning, so it just wasn’t working at all.”

Watch the trailer below. The documentary will debut on Prime Video on May 17.