Real Martha from 'Baby Reindeer' Gives First TV Interview, Reveals What She Believes Is True & False in the Series

Real Martha from 'Baby Reindeer' Gives First TV Interview, Reveals What She Believes Is True & False in the Series

John Mayer Responds to Speculation About His Relationship With Andy Cohen & If They're Dating

John Mayer Responds to Speculation About His Relationship With Andy Cohen & If They're Dating

Every Change Taylor Swift Made to 'Eras Tour' Since 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release! (Live Updating)

Every Change Taylor Swift Made to 'Eras Tour' Since 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release! (Live Updating)

Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child!

Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child!

May 10, 2024 at 11:33 am
By JJ Staff

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Hold Hands During Late Night Out in London

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Hold Hands During Late Night Out in London

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner showed off some PDA during a late night out in London, England.

The 28-year-old “Houdini” pop star and the 34-year-old Masters of the Air actor were spotted leaving Chiltern Firehouse on Thursday night (May 9).

Keep reading to find out more…

Dua and Callum were holding hands and appeared to have enjoyed their night on the town.

She wore a cool black leather jacket with patterned jeans and open-toed shoes. Callum looked cool in monochromatic black.

Their outing comes after a jam-packed week for both stars.

While Dua was busy filming her episode of Saturday Night Live in New York City last weekend, Callum reunited with his Masters of the Air costars, including Austin Butler for a big event. We’ve got the pics!

Just a few days ago, she stepped out for the 2024 Met Gala, where she rocked a bold look.

Did you see that Dua addressed a rumor about her always being on vacation? She explained why that was very wrong.

Scroll through the new photos of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner in the gallery…

dua lipa callum turner hands 01
dua lipa callum turner hands 02
dua lipa callum turner hands 03
dua lipa callum turner hands 04
dua lipa callum turner hands 05
dua lipa callum turner hands 06

Credit: Click News and Media; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Callum Turner, Dua Lipa