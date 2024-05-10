Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Hold Hands During Late Night Out in London

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner showed off some PDA during a late night out in London, England.

The 28-year-old “Houdini” pop star and the 34-year-old Masters of the Air actor were spotted leaving Chiltern Firehouse on Thursday night (May 9).

Dua and Callum were holding hands and appeared to have enjoyed their night on the town.

She wore a cool black leather jacket with patterned jeans and open-toed shoes. Callum looked cool in monochromatic black.

Their outing comes after a jam-packed week for both stars.

While Dua was busy filming her episode of Saturday Night Live in New York City last weekend, Callum reunited with his Masters of the Air costars, including Austin Butler for a big event. We’ve got the pics!

Just a few days ago, she stepped out for the 2024 Met Gala, where she rocked a bold look.

Did you see that Dua addressed a rumor about her always being on vacation? She explained why that was very wrong.

