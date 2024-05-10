Top Stories
Two of Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriends Congratulate Him &amp; Hailey Bieber on Pregnancy News

Two of Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriends Congratulate Him & Hailey Bieber on Pregnancy News

Zendaya's Stylist Reveals the Fashion Brands She Won't Wear &amp; Why They're Banned

Zendaya's Stylist Reveals the Fashion Brands She Won't Wear & Why They're Banned

ABC Renews 10 Reality &amp; Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

ABC Renews 10 Reality & Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry &amp; Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry & Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

May 10, 2024 at 10:32 pm
By JJ Staff

First Performance of Tom Holland's 'Romeo & Juliet' Play in London Cancelled, Reason Why Revealed

First Performance of Tom Holland's 'Romeo & Juliet' Play in London Cancelled, Reason Why Revealed

The first performance of Tom Holland‘s new play has been cancelled.

Previews for Romeo & Juliet directed by Jamie Lloyd starring the 27-year-old Spider-Man actor and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers were scheduled to begin on Saturday (May 11) at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London.

However, days before the first performance, ticket holders were informed that the show “cannot go ahead as planned.”

Keep reading to find out more…The reason was “due to the technical aspects of the production needing further preparation, the performance of Romeo & Juliet on Saturday, 11 May, 2024 can not go ahead as planned,” according to Deadline.

Those with tickets to the show have been sent a link to exchange their tickets for a future performance, however, producers noted that there’s “limited availability.”

Insiders also alleged that things behind-the-scenes have been frantic during rehearsals this week, adding that the creative team attempted to fix what it was that required “further preparation.”

As of right now, it’s unclear if the shows scheduled for Monday, May 13, and Tuesday, 14, will take place.

The official opening night for Romeo & Juliet is still scheduled for Thursday, May 23.

Earlier this week, Tom also revealed that he is recovering from an injury.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, Tom Holland