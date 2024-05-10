First Performance of Tom Holland's 'Romeo & Juliet' Play in London Cancelled, Reason Why Revealed

The first performance of Tom Holland‘s new play has been cancelled.

Previews for Romeo & Juliet directed by Jamie Lloyd starring the 27-year-old Spider-Man actor and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers were scheduled to begin on Saturday (May 11) at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London.

However, days before the first performance, ticket holders were informed that the show “cannot go ahead as planned.”

Keep reading to find out more…The reason was “due to the technical aspects of the production needing further preparation, the performance of Romeo & Juliet on Saturday, 11 May, 2024 can not go ahead as planned,” according to Deadline.

Those with tickets to the show have been sent a link to exchange their tickets for a future performance, however, producers noted that there’s “limited availability.”

Insiders also alleged that things behind-the-scenes have been frantic during rehearsals this week, adding that the creative team attempted to fix what it was that required “further preparation.”

As of right now, it’s unclear if the shows scheduled for Monday, May 13, and Tuesday, 14, will take place.

The official opening night for Romeo & Juliet is still scheduled for Thursday, May 23.

Earlier this week, Tom also revealed that he is recovering from an injury.