Fox Renews 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' for Season 3, Cancels 'Housebroken' After 2 Seasons

Fox has announced renewal and cancellation decision for two more shows.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit is one of just two drama series on the network right now and Fox has decided to renew it for a third season.

Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez star “as Philadelphia detectives who head the city’s missing persons unit and work to find missing or abducted people and reunite them with loved ones,” according to THR.

Fox still hasn’t announced a decision on The Cleaning Lady, the only other remaining drama series on the network.

Keep reading to find out more…

The network has decided to cancel the animated series Housebroken, certain to leave some fans of the show heartbroken. The show is ending after a two-season run.

The series, featuring voices of Lisa Kudrow and Will Forte, followed a group of neighborhood animals as they work through their issues, inside and outside their therapy group.

Learn more about the other shows renewed by the network this year.