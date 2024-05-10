Frank Grillo Joins Cast of 'Peacemaker' Season 2! Find Out What Role He's Playing

We just got our first big casting update for the second season of Peacemaker.

On Friday (May 10), DC head and showrunner James Gunn took to social media to confirm that James Grillo would be making his debut on the Max series.

This marks the first casting reveal since the show was renewed for its second season in early 2022.

Frank will also be playing a role that he is already familiar with. However, it’ll be in a very different format.

The actor is set to portray Rick Flag Sr. in the series. It is a role that we will first see him voice in the animated Creature Commandos, which premieres this year.

He’ll play against John Cena‘s Christopher Smith.

The casting ties back to the larger DC Comics universe. Rick is the father of Rick Flag Jr., who was played by Joel Kinnaman in the Suicide Squad movies.

“Pleased to announce the great @frankgrillo1 will be reprising the role of Rick Flag Sr. – the role he’ll first play in animated form in Creature Commandos – throughout Season 2 of Peacemaker,” James wrote on Threads. “Christopher Smith and Rick Sr have a little unfinished business to take care of…”

Of course, Frank is a star that Marvel fans are also familiar with. He played Brock Rumlow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and reprised the role two more times.

