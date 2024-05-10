Top Stories
May 10, 2024 at 1:57 pm
By JJ Staff

Frankie Bird Announces Debut Album, Drops New Song 'Unstuck' - Watch the Video!

Frankie Bird Announces Debut Album, Drops New Song 'Unstuck' - Watch the Video!

Frankie Bird is getting ready for the release of her debut album!

The indie pop singer-songwriter just announced that her album Twenty Something will drop on June 6 and she has a new song out now to get fans excited.

“FINALLY!!! My debut album, Twenty Something, will be yours on 6/6. You can pre-save/pre- order now as well as stream my new song, Unstuck, out now! SURPRISE!” Frankie wrote on Instagram.

The album features the brand new song “Unstuck,” as well as previously released tracks like “Twenty Nothing,” “When We Were Young,” and “Miss You Love You.”

Head inside to watch the video for the new song…

You can pre-order the album now on iTunes and watch the lyric video for “Unstuck” below.

Check out the album artwork below!

