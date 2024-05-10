'Gimmie A Light' Lyrics: Ice Spice Drops New Song, Talks Sampling Sean Paul

Ice Spice has shared her new song “Gimmie a Light,” which is the first official single from her upcoming debut album Y2K.

The two-minute anthem samples Sean Paul‘s 2002 song “Gimme the Light” and was produced by her longtime collaborator RiotUSA.

In a new interview, Ice Spice is opening up about her choice to sample Sean Paul.

“I was really nervous because we really wanted to have a very authentic Y2K sample in there, and Sean Paul, he’s legendary,” she said. “And that song alone, his ‘Gimme the Light,’ is so iconic that I was so nervous to sample it, because I’m like, ‘This isn’t going to get cleared, so what’s the point?’ Thankfully we got it cleared. Shouts to Sean Paul. He’s so real.”

