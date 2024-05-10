Gisele Bundchen Reveals We've Been Mispronouncing Her Name All This Time

Gisele Bundchen is one of the most recognizable models of all time. However, it’s a safe bet that you’ve never pronounced her name correctly.

In a recently resurfaced video, the 43-year-old star opened up about coming to the United States from Brazil and getting set up in the industry. The whole time, people were mispronouncing her name.

She wasn’t talking about her last name, either.

Back in 2005, Gisele stopped by Late Night on Conan O’Brien, where she reflected on her early days in the U.S. While going to meetings, people were always confused about how to say her name.

While her name is spelled the same in Portuguese, it is pronounced differently and ends with a long “E.”

“It’s Gisele-y,” she said, explaining that in the language “you say ‘I’ at the end of the ‘L.’ Here you eat the ‘I.’”

She said that at casting events she was often repeating her name multiple times, and people were still confused.

“I’d be like, ‘This is not a difficult name,’” she said, adding, “So I would just write it down, and they’d be like, ‘Gisele.’”

Gisele added that at that point, she just accepted the incorrect pronunciation.

