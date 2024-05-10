Hallmark Channel Renews 'When Calls the Heart' for 12th Season, & It Will Begin Filming Soon!

The Hallmark Channel is officially bringing back When Calls the Heart for a twelfth season!

Season 11 of the hit series premiered on the network last month and is stirring up some strong reactions amongst fans.

On Friday (May 10), it was confirmed that the show would be returning so that the story could continue to evolve. Details were revealed, including when production begins.

Keep reading to find out more…

ET confirmed the exciting renewal news, noting that the show would begin filming again in July.

What should fans expect?

“With more stories to tell in Hope Valley, season 12 will continue with themes about family, community, and of course romance as we move further into the 1920s,” the network teased in a press release.

The season will include 12 episodes. We don’t know much about casting just yet. However, Erin Krakow (who stars in and executive produces the series) also weighed in on the big development.

“I am overjoyed that When Calls the Heart is coming back for a 12th season,” she gushed.

Erin continued, saying, “Our fantastic writers, cast, and crew couldn’t be more excited to begin filming this next season! We are proud to tell stories that warm hearts in homes around the world and so grateful to Hallmark for being such champions of that positivity.”

If you haven’t been keeping up, there was a huge breakup in the show’s current season. See what one of the actors had to say about it.