'He Knows' Lyrics Revealed: Camila Cabello & Lil Nas X Film Duet's Video in Met Gala Looks - Watch Here!

Camila Cabello linked up with Lil Nas X on “HE KNOWS” – the second taste of her forthcoming album C,XOXO!

On Friday (May 10), the hitmakers dropped the confident new single and its accompanying visualizer, which was seemingly filmed while they attended the 2024 Met Gala earlier this week.

“I think he knows (he knows) / When I play with him like that / When I say it to him like that / That he’s coming right back,” Camila coos over a racing production on the chorus.

Lil Nas X joins her for a sexy verse, and they close out the song together.

Head inside to listen and check out the video and lyrics…

The accompanying visual sees the pair running down a hallway while holding hands. They’re decked out in the fashion-forward looks that they wore to the biggest night in fashion.

Speaking of the Met Gala, did you see Camila‘s very cool accessory?

C,XOXO drops on June 28! “HE KNOWS” follows the album’s lead single “I Luv It.”

Press play on the song up top and read through the lyrics below…