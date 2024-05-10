Hiroyuki Sanada Confirmed for 'Shogun' Season 2, But Renewal Hasn't Happened Yet

Shogun hasn’t been renewed for another season just yet, but there’s exciting news that basically signals that the renewal is on the way.

Hiroyuki Sanada has signed a deal to return as Lord Yoshii Toranaga in a second season, according to Variety.

Shogun was originally intended to be a limited series, but its success at FX on Hulu has led to discussions of a second season.

Amid the talks about Shogun getting another season, there are also talks about where the show will land at the Emmys. Originally thought to be a major contender in the Limited Series categories, the show might end up in the Drama Series categories if a renewal is announced soon.

While Shogun is the most expensive FX series of all time, it also achieved the network’s biggest Hulu premiere with 9 million views in the first week.

