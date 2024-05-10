Top Stories
ABC Renews 10 Reality & Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry & Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Justin Bieber's Mom Addresses Rumor Hailey Bieber is Expecting Twins

Kimora Lee Simmons Reacts to Daughter Aoki's Relationship With 65-Year-Old Vittorio Assaf

May 10, 2024 at 2:54 pm
By JJ Staff

Hiroyuki Sanada Confirmed for 'Shogun' Season 2, But Renewal Hasn't Happened Yet

Shogun hasn’t been renewed for another season just yet, but there’s exciting news that basically signals that the renewal is on the way.

Hiroyuki Sanada has signed a deal to return as Lord Yoshii Toranaga in a second season, according to Variety.

Shogun was originally intended to be a limited series, but its success at FX on Hulu has led to discussions of a second season.

Amid the talks about Shogun getting another season, there are also talks about where the show will land at the Emmys. Originally thought to be a major contender in the Limited Series categories, the show might end up in the Drama Series categories if a renewal is announced soon.

While Shogun is the most expensive FX series of all time, it also achieved the network’s biggest Hulu premiere with 9 million views in the first week.

Read what the creators of the show have said about a second season.

