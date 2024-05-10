'I Had Some Help' Lyrics Revealed: Post Malone & Morgan Wallen Team Up for New Song - Listen Here!

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen are teaming up for the new song “I Had Some Help” and you can listen to it here!

The song will be featured on Post‘s first-ever full-length country album, which is set to be released later this year.

Both of the guys performed at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif. last month and they debuted the song for the live crowd.

“I had some help / It ain’t like I can make this kinda mess all by myself / Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf / Been deep in every weekend if you couldn’t tell,” they sing on the new song.

