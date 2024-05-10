Justin Bieber's Mom Addresses Rumor Hailey Bieber is Expecting Twins

Justin Bieber‘s mom Pattie Mallette addressed a rumor about her daughter-in-law Hailey Bieber‘s pregnancy.

On Thursday (May 9), the A-list couple revealed that they were expecting their first child. In the aftermath, Justin and Hailey‘s loved ones rushed to celebrate the news.

While celebrating, Pattie accidentally ignited questions about if the pair was expecting twins. She was quick to clear the air.

Keep reading to find out more…

Taking to social media, Pattie shared an ecstatic video reacting to the baby news on her Instagram account. She also reacted to a post by Hailey‘s dad Stephen Baldwin.

“Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER,” she gushed on his celebratory post.

People noticed that she mentioned multiple “grand-babies,” and it left some wondering if she was talking about twins. Pattie left another comment that shut that speculation down.

“No not twins lol I wish,” she wrote, adding that she was talking about multiple grandchildren “in general.”

She continued, adding, “Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now 😂”

If you missed it, an insider spoke out about what type of dad Justin would be and teased that they had already found the “perfect” name.