Kesha Addresses Dissing Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Updated 'TikTok' Lyrics

Kesha opened up about a big change to the lyrics of her hit single “TikTok,” which now disses Sean “Diddy” Combs.

While joining Renee Rapp onstage at the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival in April, the hitmaker adjusted the lyrics of her song.

Instead of singing, “Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P Diddy,” the pair sang, “Wake up in the mornin’ like f-ck P Diddy.” The adjusted lyrics come after Diddy‘s home was raided by federal agents amid sex trafficking allegations.

According to Kesha, she will be keeping the new lyrics for future performances.

“Yes, it will be, so the fans should learn it for my upcoming shows,” Kesha told TMZ, adding, “I want to hear it louder than ever.”

“I stand by that,” she said.

She continued, saying, “I’m not the kind of person that just shuts the f—k up. I know what I stand for; I know my integrity is rock solid so I speak the truth.”

Kesha made it clear that she wasn’t afraid of ruffling any feathers, saying, “And the industry can kind of like suck my d-ck.”

While at the festival, Kesha linked up with two fellow celebrities for some pics.

Back in February, Kesha hinted at why she hasn’t released new music in a while.