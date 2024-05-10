Kimora Lee Simmons Reacts to Daughter Aoki's Relationship With 65-Year-Old Vittorio Assaf

Kimora Lee Simmons had something to say about her daughter Aoki‘s brief connection to Vittorio Assaf.

Last month the 21-year-old model was seen kissing the 65-year-old Serafina restaurants co-founder while on vacation in St. Barts. A few days later, it was reported that they’d split up.

A paparazzo caught up with Kimora on Thursday (May 9) and asked her what she thought about the alleged relationship. She didn’t hold back.

Keep reading to find out more…

“That’s a loaded question,” she told TMZ when asked about the relationship. “I don’t think she had an anything. I think that was just a… She’s a young, pretty girl. I think that we don’t think that the toads that we may kiss, it’s gonna be like broadcast.

She added that she felt like her daughter was “set up.”

“There’s definitely an age dynamic there,” she explained, “And I just feel like she was set up a little bit.”

She admitted that she was “a little embarrassed” but that her response was “it is what it is.” She added that she was supporting her daughter regardless and said that she should come home. Without Vittorio.

Aoki‘s dad Russell Simmons also reacted to the relationship.