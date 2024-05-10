Lainey Wilson Explains Why She Keeps Relationship with Boyfriend Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Private

Lainey Wilson is sharing some very rare comments about her relationship.

The 31-year-old country music star has been dating Devlin “Duck” Hodges for three years and they only went public with their relationship last year.

In a interview, Lainey explain why she decided to keep her relationship out of the spotlight.

Keep reading to find out more…While talking with Billboard, Lainey said that she looked up to Dolly Parton, who has almost entirely kept her 57-year marriage to Carl Thomas Dean private.

“When it comes to mine and Duck’s relationship, there’s going to be some things that we can’t escape and people are going to say and do whatever, but me and him are on the same page about the less we put out there, the less that we’re going to have to deal with people making anything up and saying anything,” Lainey explained.

“We want to keep that as sacred as we possibly can between me and him, and so far, it has worked for us,” she added.

Also in the article, Dolly, 78, sang her praises for Lainey.

“In this business, as in any other, you have to sacrifice and compromise to get things done,” Dolly said. “But I believe Lainey, like myself, will never sacrifice her principles and values for a dollar bill.”

In another recent interview, Lainey addressed the possibility of returning to Yellowstone for the final episodes.