Lincoln Lawyer's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Lands Lead Role in New 'Jurassic World' Movie

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo has landed his biggest movie role yet!

The 43-year-old actor, best known for paying Mickey Haller on the Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer, has landed a lead role in the upcoming Jurassic World movie.

The new installment of the beloved franchise will be a “fresh take” and will not feature any returning cast members, either from the Jurassic Park or Jurassic World trilogies, according to Deadline.

Universal Studios has already dated the movie for July 2, 2025 and hired Gareth Edwards to direct. Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey are also attached to star.

In addition to his work on The Lincoln Lawyer, American fans know Manuel for his roles in TV shows like From Dusk till Dawn and Goliath, as well as movies like 6 Underground and A Man Called Otto.

Here’s everything we know about the third season of The Lincoln Lawyer.