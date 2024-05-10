Top Stories
May 10, 2024 at 9:06 pm
By JJ Staff

Look Inside the Tony Nominees Luncheon with Rachel McAdams, Sarah Paulson, & More!

Look Inside the Tony Nominees Luncheon with Rachel McAdams, Sarah Paulson, & More!

The 2024 Tony Awards ceremony is one month away and the nominees gathered at a luncheon to celebrate their accomplishments!

Rachel McAdams and Sarah Paulson were among the stars who stepped out for the event on Friday afternoon (May 10) at the Rainbow Room in New York City.

The actresses, who are both nominated for Best Actress in a Play, matched in white suits.

Some of the other nominees in attendance included Sarah‘s Appropriate co-star Corey Stoll, Merrily We Roll Along‘s Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, Lempicka‘s Eden Espinosa and Amber Iman, Mother Play‘s Celia Keenan-Bolger, Hell’s Kitchen‘s Shoshana Bean, The OutsidersBrody Grant, Cabaret‘s Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin, Stereophonic‘s Sarah Pidgeon, Days of Wine and RosesKelli O’Hara, and SuffsShaina Taub and Nikki M. James.

Many more stars were there as well!

Shoshana and Eden were both understudies for Idina Menzel in Wicked and then went on to play Elphaba full-time. They had a special reunion at the party!

Check out the full list of nominations and see photos from last week’s nominees reception.
