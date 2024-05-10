Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry & Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Meghan Markle paid Prince Harry a lofty compliment as the Royals begin a tour of Nigeria.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 39 and 42, began their trip on Friday (May 10) with a stop at Lightway Academy in Nigeria’s capital Abuja. While there, they attended a mental health summit, which was hosted by GEANCO Foundation.

During the event, Prince Harry took the stage to deliver a heartfelt speech on the topic of mental health. Meghan was so impressed that she opened up about why she married him during a speech of her own.

In his speech, the Prince addressed the stigma against discussing mental health.

“It’s something that we are still relatively unsure of. But guess what? Every single person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every single person has mental health,” he said, via People. “So therefore, you have to look after yourself to be able to look after other people. And other people have to be able to look after themselves, to look after you. That’s the way it works. And there is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day, okay?”

When she took the stage, Meghan was clearly impressed by her partner.

“You see why I’m married to him,” she asked. “It’s so inspiring because he speaks the truth.”

Meghan echoed Prince Harry’s message, saying, “There is no need to suffer in silence. Just make sure that you are taking care of yourselves and that begins with your mental health by really talking about whatever’s coming up for you.”

