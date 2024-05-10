NBC Reveals Fall 2024 TV Schedule, Several Shows Saved for Midseason

NBC has announced its schedule for Fall 2024.

Three new shows have been added to the lineup and there are several series that are being saved for midseason debuts.

The schedule is keeping One Chicago‘s Wednesday night intact with all three Chicago series airing on the same night. With Law & Order: Organized Crime moving to Peacock for the next season, there’s an opening on the Law & Order Thursday nights.

NBC exec Jeff Bader explained the move by saying, “Organized Crime is a really successful show. When you’re looking at it over time, only a small a percentage of that viewing is in the time period where we schedule it. It is very successful on streaming, so it’s a perfect time to move over to Peacock and that opens up one of the best time periods on television because SVU is one of the highest rated dramas right now.”

