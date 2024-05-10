Nicholas Galitzine Talks Being Compared to 'Adonis' Taylor Zakhar Perez & What It's Like Kissing Him

Nicholas Galitzine opened up about his Red, White & Royal Blue costar Taylor Zakhar Perez in two recent interviews.

While speaking to British GQ, the 29-year-old The Idea of You actor was asked what it was like being so attractive that Hollywood chooses you to star in movies.

He responded by comparing himself to Taylor.

While attending a fan event, Nicholas, who identifies as straight, was asked what it was like kissing Taylor in Red, White & Royal Blue and Tony Curran in Mary & George.

“Look, I can speak about this ‘cause Taylor’s a close friend of mine,” Nicholas said about attractive actors in Hollywood. “But Taylor is like an Adonis. It was difficult in some aspects, being so closely compared to him.”

He continued, listing his perceived flaws, saying that he was once “disgusted in some ways” by his features including “rugby player thighs” and his “big arse.”

On the topic of being valued for his looks, he said, “I think the most important thing to me is that I’m taken seriously as a performer. I’m not gonna ask you to cry me a river here, but it’s been difficult being part of a conversation that feels very much like I am a cut of beef at a meat market”

At the fan event, Nick was asked if Taylor or Tony was a better kisser.

“Well, I mean, Tony has a very thick beard, which I was not used to, but then you have the stubble, which was chaffage,” he mused via Out.

He finally responded, “I’m gonna be similarly impartial to the both of them.”

