Real Martha from 'Baby Reindeer' Gives First TV Interview, Reveals What She Believes Is True & False in the Series

John Mayer Responds to Speculation About His Relationship With Andy Cohen & If They're Dating

Every Change Taylor Swift Made to 'Eras Tour' Since 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release! (Live Updating)

Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child!

May 10, 2024 at 9:23 am
By JJ Staff

Nicholas Galitzine & Taylor Zakhar Perez Attend 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Event, Join in for Sequel Announcement

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine attended a very special fan event for their movie Red, White & Royal Blue on Thursday night (May 9) at The Culver Theater in Culver City, Calif.

At the event, it was confirmed that they would be reprising their roles as Alex Claremont-Diaz, first son of the first female president of the United States, and Prince Henry in a sequel to the first movie!

They were joined by costars Uma Thurman, Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi and Rachel Hilson. Director Matthew Lopez, producer Sarah Schechter and author Casey McQuiston were also present. We’ve got a photo of everyone together in the gallery!

Details about the sequel are currently under wraps. However, we do know that Matthew is writing the script with Casey. We’ll update you as we learn more about the Prime Video project!

If you missed it, Nicholas recently opened up about his sexuality and playing queer characters.

