Novak Djokovic Struck in Head By Fan's Water Bottle, Needs Medical Attention at Italian Open

Novak Djokovic is seeking medical attention after being struck in the head by a fan’s water bottle.

The moment happened while Novak was signing autographs for fans on his way out of the stadium during the Italian Open on Friday (May 10) in Rome, Italy.

Novak had defeated Corentin Moutet of France in the Men’s Singles second round match. He stopped to sign autographs, but soon after was hit in the head by a heavy metal water bottle.

The Associated Press notes that the incident appears to be an accident as the bottle fell out of a child’s backpack as the child leaned over a railing to get Novak‘s autograph.

After being hit by the bottle, Novak fell to the ground and placed his hands on his head. Organizers of the event say that he “had a bump on his head and he was being checked by doctors.”

The moment was caught on video.