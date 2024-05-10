Top Stories
ABC Renews 10 Reality &amp; Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

ABC Renews 10 Reality & Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry &amp; Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry & Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Justin Bieber's Mom Addresses Rumor Hailey Bieber is Expecting Twins

Justin Bieber's Mom Addresses Rumor Hailey Bieber is Expecting Twins

Kimora Lee Simmons Reacts to Daughter Aoki's Relationship With 65-Year-Old Vittorio Assaf

Kimora Lee Simmons Reacts to Daughter Aoki's Relationship With 65-Year-Old Vittorio Assaf

May 10, 2024 at 4:07 pm
By JJ Staff

Novak Djokovic Struck in Head By Fan's Water Bottle, Needs Medical Attention at Italian Open

Novak Djokovic Struck in Head By Fan's Water Bottle, Needs Medical Attention at Italian Open

Novak Djokovic is seeking medical attention after being struck in the head by a fan’s water bottle.

The moment happened while Novak was signing autographs for fans on his way out of the stadium during the Italian Open on Friday (May 10) in Rome, Italy.

Novak had defeated Corentin Moutet of France in the Men’s Singles second round match. He stopped to sign autographs, but soon after was hit in the head by a heavy metal water bottle.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Associated Press notes that the incident appears to be an accident as the bottle fell out of a child’s backpack as the child leaned over a railing to get Novak‘s autograph.

After being hit by the bottle, Novak fell to the ground and placed his hands on his head. Organizers of the event say that he “had a bump on his head and he was being checked by doctors.”

The moment was caught on video.
Just Jared on Facebook
novak djokovic needs medical attention at italian open 01
novak djokovic needs medical attention at italian open 02
novak djokovic needs medical attention at italian open 03
novak djokovic needs medical attention at italian open 04
novak djokovic needs medical attention at italian open 05
novak djokovic needs medical attention at italian open 06
novak djokovic needs medical attention at italian open 07
novak djokovic needs medical attention at italian open 08
novak djokovic needs medical attention at italian open 09
novak djokovic needs medical attention at italian open 10
novak djokovic needs medical attention at italian open 11
novak djokovic needs medical attention at italian open 12
novak djokovic needs medical attention at italian open 13
novak djokovic needs medical attention at italian open 14
novak djokovic needs medical attention at italian open 15
novak djokovic needs medical attention at italian open 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Novak Djokovic