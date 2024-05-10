'Now You See Me 3' Cast Details: 4 New Actors Join 6 Returning Stars, Another Seemingly Exits & Fate of 1 is Unclear

Now You See Me 3 is finally in the works, and it will feature a truly star-studded cast!

If you forgot, the series kicked off in 2013 with the first movie, which introduced us to the Four Horsemen, a group a street magicians who find worldwide fame by pulling off impressive heists, and their mysterious leader.

A sequel followed in 2016, and a third movie was said to be in the works as recently as 2020. However, since then we haven’t heard much.

This year, it was confirmed that the movie was progressing, and it was hinted that it might be setting up for a fourth movie. Some very big casting news followed the revelation.

Four actors have joined the cast, and six more stars have been announced as planning to return for the new movie. It appears that another actor will not be returning, and the fate of one more is still unclear.

Scroll through the slideshow for the full update on the movie’s cast…