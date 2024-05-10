Rebel Wilson Explains How She Lost Money by Acting in 'Bridesmaids,' Talks Super Small Payday

Rebel Wilson is opening up about her big break in Hollywood and how she actually lost money on the project, instead of getting rich as fans likely expected.

The 44-year-old actress previously revealed in her memoir “Rebel Rising” that she was paid just $3,500 for her work in the movie Bridesmaids.

Rebel is now discussing how she ended up losing money because of the movie.

“It was my first job in America,” she told host Steven Bartlett on the Diary of a CEO podcast this week. “I mean, it was very lucky to get it… But to be paid that little. Basically, that $3,500 I then had to pay to the union to join the union. So I basically made no money. I lost money, because I had to pay to go to the premiere, like to buy my dress and everything. So, I lost money doing Bridesmaids.”

She added, “That was a really skint year where I was living on $60 a week in L.A. once I’d paid my rent and my car hire.I wasn’t partying or living this [movie star] life. It was basically having that focus, trying to write for myself, going to auditions.”

Bridesmaids led to other roles, which led to much bigger paydays.

“I booked six movies off the back of [Bridesmaids], one of which was Pitch Perfect, which was kind of my real golden ticket,” she said.