Top Stories
Real Martha from 'Baby Reindeer' Gives First TV Interview, Reveals What She Believes Is True &amp; False in the Series

Real Martha from 'Baby Reindeer' Gives First TV Interview, Reveals What She Believes Is True & False in the Series

John Mayer Responds to Speculation About His Relationship With Andy Cohen &amp; If They're Dating

John Mayer Responds to Speculation About His Relationship With Andy Cohen & If They're Dating

Every Change Taylor Swift Made to 'Eras Tour' Since 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release! (Live Updating)

Every Change Taylor Swift Made to 'Eras Tour' Since 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release! (Live Updating)

Justin &amp; Hailey Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child!

Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child!

May 10, 2024 at 1:51 am
By JJ Staff

Rebel Wilson Explains How She Lost Money by Acting in 'Bridesmaids,' Talks Super Small Payday

Rebel Wilson Explains How She Lost Money by Acting in 'Bridesmaids,' Talks Super Small Payday

Rebel Wilson is opening up about her big break in Hollywood and how she actually lost money on the project, instead of getting rich as fans likely expected.

The 44-year-old actress previously revealed in her memoir “Rebel Rising” that she was paid just $3,500 for her work in the movie Bridesmaids.

Rebel is now discussing how she ended up losing money because of the movie.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It was my first job in America,” she told host Steven Bartlett on the Diary of a CEO podcast this week. “I mean, it was very lucky to get it… But to be paid that little. Basically, that $3,500 I then had to pay to the union to join the union. So I basically made no money. I lost money, because I had to pay to go to the premiere, like to buy my dress and everything. So, I lost money doing Bridesmaids.”

She added, “That was a really skint year where I was living on $60 a week in L.A. once I’d paid my rent and my car hire.I wasn’t partying or living this [movie star] life. It was basically having that focus, trying to write for myself, going to auditions.”

Bridesmaids led to other roles, which led to much bigger paydays.

“I booked six movies off the back of [Bridesmaids], one of which was Pitch Perfect, which was kind of my real golden ticket,” she said.

Just Jared on Facebook
rebel wilson talks bridesmaids salary 01
rebel wilson talks bridesmaids salary 02
rebel wilson talks bridesmaids salary 03
rebel wilson talks bridesmaids salary 04
rebel wilson talks bridesmaids salary 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bridesmaids, Movies, Rebel Wilson