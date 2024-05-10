'Red, White & Royal Blue' Sequel Confirmed! Prime Video Announces Plans for 'Another Slice' of Hit Movie

Prime Video confirmed plans to develop a sequel to their popular queer rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue!

The original movie, based on the novel of the same name by author Casey McQuiston, starred Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz, first son of the first female president of the United States, and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry, the closeted royal that he falls in love with.

The movie premiered to warm reviews in 2023 amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. Since the strike’s conclusion, there have been whispers of a possible continuation of the story.

On Thursday (May 9), the streamer confirmed that something was in the works and more details were revealed!

Keep reading to find out more…

Taking to Instagram, they shared a graphic of a smashed cake with the American and British flags and a “2″ candle on it. “Fancy another slice,” it asks.

The accompanying caption reads, “announce a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel is in the works? ok.”

According to Deadline, both Nicholas and Taylor will be reprising their roles. Director Matthew Lopez is co-writing the script with Casey.

The sequel was also confirmed after a screening of the original movie.

There have been no details about the plot just yet. We’ll update you as we learn more.

Earlier this month, Taylor revealed that he was not yet aware of plans for a second movie.

Meanwhile, Nicholas opened up about his sexual identity and playing queer roles.