RHONY's Jenna Lyons Plays Coy When Asked About Cass Bird Engagement Rumors

Jenna Lyons is addressing all of the rumors that she’s engaged.

Back in September 2023, the 55-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star and former J. Crew creative director sparked engagement rumors with girlfriend Cass Bird when she shared a photo on Instagram of the two of them while wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand.

While making an appearance oh The Drink with Kate Snow on Thursday (May 9), Jenna played coy when asked about the engagement rumors.

Keep reading to find out more…“I don’t want to make her part of the conversation, but, I mean, it is hard to ignore the thing on my finger,” Jenna said while pointing to the ring on her finger.

While Jenna declined to confirm that she’s engaged to the 50-year-old photographer, Jenna did say she is “definitely [at] some point going to walk her down the aisle.”

“I just don’t know when, but that’s OK,” Jenna added. “I feel really grateful.”

It was revealed in April that Jenna will be returning for season 15 of RHONY, but under the condition that she would not be talking about Cass on the show.

However, Jenna confirmed during her new interview that she will be talking about her relationship, but said that Cass won’t be making an appearance on the Bravo reality show.

She’s not on the show,” Jenna noted. “I mean, we talk about her. I talk about her a few times. I’m open about that. Yes, for sure.”

