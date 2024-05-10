Sarah Jessica Parker Begins Filming 'And Just Like That' Season 3, Spotted on Set With Familiar Faces

Sarah Jessica Parker has officially begun filming the third season of And Just Like That…, and the first photos from set are emerging!

The 59-year-old Carrie Bradshaw actress is reprising her role in the Sex and the City spinoff. On Friday (May 10), she was spotted filming content with several costars, including Mario Cantone.

In the photos, Sarah is wearing one of Carrie’s distinctive looks. This one featured a sage green top with a pastel pink skirt and mint heels. She wore a pair of sweatpants underneath the skirt to keep warm between takes.

In one scene, she had a lively discussion with Mario (who plays Anthony Marentino) and Sebastiano Pigazzi (who plays Giuseppe).

Sarah was also joined by Alexa Swinton (Rose Goldenblatt) and Cathy Ang (Lily Goldenglatt). We’ve got photos of everyone in the gallery!

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that a well-known star had joined the cast.

