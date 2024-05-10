Top Stories
ABC Renews 10 Reality & Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry & Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Justin Bieber's Mom Addresses Rumor Hailey Bieber is Expecting Twins

Kimora Lee Simmons Reacts to Daughter Aoki's Relationship With 65-Year-Old Vittorio Assaf

May 10, 2024 at 1:46 pm
By JJ Staff

Sarah Jessica Parker Begins Filming 'And Just Like That' Season 3, Spotted on Set With Familiar Faces

Sarah Jessica Parker Begins Filming 'And Just Like That' Season 3, Spotted on Set With Familiar Faces

Sarah Jessica Parker has officially begun filming the third season of And Just Like That…, and the first photos from set are emerging!

The 59-year-old Carrie Bradshaw actress is reprising her role in the Sex and the City spinoff. On Friday (May 10), she was spotted filming content with several costars, including Mario Cantone.

Keep reading to find out more…

In the photos, Sarah is wearing one of Carrie’s distinctive looks. This one featured a sage green top with a pastel pink skirt and mint heels. She wore a pair of sweatpants underneath the skirt to keep warm between takes.

In one scene, she had a lively discussion with Mario (who plays Anthony Marentino) and Sebastiano Pigazzi (who plays Giuseppe).

Sarah was also joined by Alexa Swinton (Rose Goldenblatt) and Cathy Ang (Lily Goldenglatt). We’ve got photos of everyone in the gallery!

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that a well-known star had joined the cast.

Check out a rundown of which stars are reprising their roles and who is leaving the show.

Scroll through all of the photos from the set of And Just Like That… in the gallery…
