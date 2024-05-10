Sasha Pieterse Reveals If She Would Return for 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School'

Sasha Pieterse is addressing the possibility of playing Alison DiLaurentis again.

In a new interview, the 28-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress shared her thoughts on possibly reprising her role as Alison for the spinoff series Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

If you didn’t know, Sasha played Alison for all seven seasons of PLL and then later reprised her role for the first spinoff series The Perfectionists, but the show was canceled after one season.

Keep reading to find out more…“I think it would be so fun to do a cameo. I would definitely say yes to that,” Sasha told Us Weekly. “I think that would be really fun. Teacher Allison? Absolutely. Maybe we could fill in all of those gaps [left by The Perfectionists]. Emily [Shay Mitchell] and Alison are back together. We could tie all of that with a nice little bow. I would definitely be down for that.”

Sasha also noted that there were several plot points in The Perfectionists that she didn’t believe made sense for Alison, including her divorce from Emily.

“I will say the two of them getting divorced really made me sad,” Sasha admitted. “I don’t think in [Shay and I’s] version of Alison’s reality, that would be the case. I think that Emison is forever, I truly, truly do. They went through a lot of things together. I think that they’re kind of a yin and yang, and as they got older, I feel like they would work through those things.”

The other issue Sasha had with The Perfectionists was that the show didn’t include Alison and Emily’s twins.

“They have two adorable daughters together,” Sasha said. “Allison not being able to showcase, or me not being able to showcase, Alison connecting with her kids. That was a big thing [that upset me].”

For Sasha, she said that Alison and Emily “belong together as a unit,” but she did admit the characters both needed “therapy” after all of the “trauma and PTSD” they went through on PLL.

“Alison is a very strong headed person and I think she had a lot of stubbornness that she needed to work through, but I think they would’ve gotten there,” Sasha explained. “And I’d like to think that [Emison] is a really special relationship that would be protected.”

The first two episodes of the new season of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School are available for streaming on MAX now.

