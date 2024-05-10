Sophie Turner Joins Archie Madekwe & Jacob Fortune-Lloyd in New Primve Video Thriller 'Haven'

Sophie Turner has lined up her next big project, and it has her joining forces with Archie Madekwe and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd.

The 28-year-old Game of Thrones actress will star in a new Prime Video thriller series that has a working title of Haven. Details about the project have been revealed.

Deadline broke the news on Friday (May 10).

Sophie will play a character named Zara, and her day is thrown into havoc when a group attempts to force her to join a heist that would rob from the innocent. Archie, fresh off the success of Saltburn, is going to play her best friend Luke.

Jacob rounds out the trio playing DCI Rhys, a detective who is brought on to investigate the robbery.

S. A. Nikias is handling the script, and Sam Miller will direct the first three episodes of the series.

The news of Haven comes a few weeks after it was reported that Sophie was reuniting with a GoT costar for a new horror movie. She also signed on to lead a new thriller movie.