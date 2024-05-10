Top Stories
Real Martha from 'Baby Reindeer' Gives First TV Interview, Reveals What She Believes Is True &amp; False in the Series

Real Martha from 'Baby Reindeer' Gives First TV Interview, Reveals What She Believes Is True & False in the Series

John Mayer Responds to Speculation About His Relationship With Andy Cohen &amp; If They're Dating

John Mayer Responds to Speculation About His Relationship With Andy Cohen & If They're Dating

Every Change Taylor Swift Made to 'Eras Tour' Since 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release! (Live Updating)

Every Change Taylor Swift Made to 'Eras Tour' Since 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release! (Live Updating)

Justin &amp; Hailey Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child!

Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child!

May 10, 2024 at 1:14 pm
By JJ Staff

'The Conners' Renewed for Final Season, ABC Cancels Gina Rodriguez's 'Not Dead Yet'

'The Conners' Renewed for Final Season, ABC Cancels Gina Rodriguez's 'Not Dead Yet'

ABC has announced the fate of two more scripted series – The Conners and Not Dead Yet.

The long-running series The Conners, which began as a revival of Roseanne, has been renewed for a seventh and final season.

Variety is reporting that the final season will get only six episodes, but this has not yet been confirmed by ABC.

Gina Rodriguez‘s comedy series Not Dead Yet, about an obituary writer who is able to see the dead people she’s writing about, has been canceled after just two seasons.

The second season finale aired on April 24 and it’s now the series finale as well.

ABC also just announced that so many shows on its unscripted lineup are returning. These renewals are in addition to so many other announcements that the network has been making so far this year.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: ABC, Brad Garrett, Gina Rodriguez, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Not Dead Yet, Sara Gilbert, Television, The Conners