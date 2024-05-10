'The Conners' Renewed for Final Season, ABC Cancels Gina Rodriguez's 'Not Dead Yet'

ABC has announced the fate of two more scripted series – The Conners and Not Dead Yet.

The long-running series The Conners, which began as a revival of Roseanne, has been renewed for a seventh and final season.

Variety is reporting that the final season will get only six episodes, but this has not yet been confirmed by ABC.

Gina Rodriguez‘s comedy series Not Dead Yet, about an obituary writer who is able to see the dead people she’s writing about, has been canceled after just two seasons.

The second season finale aired on April 24 and it’s now the series finale as well.

ABC also just announced that so many shows on its unscripted lineup are returning. These renewals are in addition to so many other announcements that the network has been making so far this year.