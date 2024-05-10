Top Stories
ABC Renews 10 Reality &amp; Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

ABC Renews 10 Reality & Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry &amp; Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry & Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Justin Bieber's Mom Addresses Rumor Hailey Bieber is Expecting Twins

Justin Bieber's Mom Addresses Rumor Hailey Bieber is Expecting Twins

Kimora Lee Simmons Reacts to Daughter Aoki's Relationship With 65-Year-Old Vittorio Assaf

Kimora Lee Simmons Reacts to Daughter Aoki's Relationship With 65-Year-Old Vittorio Assaf

May 10, 2024 at 3:42 pm
By JJ Staff

The Fall Guy's Teresa Palmer Shares Heartbreaking Pregnancy Loss News

The Fall Guy's Teresa Palmer Shares Heartbreaking Pregnancy Loss News

Teresa Palmer is mourning the loss of her fifth child.

The 38-year-old Aussie actress, who currently stars in the new movie The Fall Guy, shared a heartbreaking video and message on Instagram to announce her pregnancy loss.

Teresa shared a video montage that documented the moment she learned she was pregnant through when she miscarried.

Keep reading to find out more…

She wrote, “It feels really good to be able to share my story 👼 Honoured and grateful to have been able to carry this little soul, my fifth baby, in my heart and body for the past three months. Sometimes in life things happen that we just don’t understand. Brimming with gratitude for my people who have held me close during this time. To anyone who knows the pain of pregnancy loss, sending you immense love.”

You can hear the full story on the latest episode of Teresa‘s The Motherdaze podcast.

Teresa and her husband Mark Webber have been married since December 2013 and they are parents to four child. She’s also stepmother to his son from a previous relationship.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Mark Webber, Teresa Palmer