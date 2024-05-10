The Fall Guy's Teresa Palmer Shares Heartbreaking Pregnancy Loss News

Teresa Palmer is mourning the loss of her fifth child.

The 38-year-old Aussie actress, who currently stars in the new movie The Fall Guy, shared a heartbreaking video and message on Instagram to announce her pregnancy loss.

Teresa shared a video montage that documented the moment she learned she was pregnant through when she miscarried.

She wrote, “It feels really good to be able to share my story 👼 Honoured and grateful to have been able to carry this little soul, my fifth baby, in my heart and body for the past three months. Sometimes in life things happen that we just don’t understand. Brimming with gratitude for my people who have held me close during this time. To anyone who knows the pain of pregnancy loss, sending you immense love.”

You can hear the full story on the latest episode of Teresa‘s The Motherdaze podcast.

Teresa and her husband Mark Webber have been married since December 2013 and they are parents to four child. She’s also stepmother to his son from a previous relationship.