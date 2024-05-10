Tiffany Haddish Weighs In On Ex Common's Relationship With Jennifer Hudson, If He's In Her Book

Tiffany Haddish opened up about her ex Common moving on and if she wrote about her time with him in her new book I Curse You With Joy.

The 44-year-old actress dated the actor for a while before they split in November 2021. He has since moved on and is going strong with Jennifer Hudson.

While on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast, Tiffany discussed Common and Jennifer‘s relationship and more.

Tiffany made it clear that there was no bad blood over Common‘s new romance.

“I love Jennifer,” she said, via People. “I hope they’re having fun. Girl, please.”

Will Common come up in her book? Tiffany said that “there’s a lot of common men” mentioned in the book, but Common is not one of them.

If you missed it, Tiffany recently dragged another popular celebrity while talking about why she no longer dates stars.