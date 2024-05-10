Top Stories
Zendaya's Stylist Reveals the Fashion Brands She Won't Wear &amp; Why They're Banned

ABC Renews 10 Reality &amp; Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry &amp; Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Justin Bieber's Mom Addresses Rumor Hailey Bieber is Expecting Twins

May 10, 2024 at 6:58 pm
By JJ Staff

Two of Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriends Congratulate Him & Hailey Bieber on Pregnancy News

Two of Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriends Congratulate Him & Hailey Bieber on Pregnancy News

Justin and Hailey Bieber are getting a ton of love after announcing they’re going to be parents!

On Thursday (May 9), the 30-year-old “Love Yourself” singer and the 27-year-old model announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

After sharing the exciting news on Instagram, two of Justin‘s ex-girlfriends took to the comments to congratulate the soon-to-be parents.

Click through the slideshow to see which of Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriends reacted to the pregnancy announcement…

