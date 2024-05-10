Woody Harrelson & Wife Laura Louie Enjoy Rare Date Night in Beverly Hills

Top Stories
May 10, 2024
By JJ Staff

Woody Harrelson and wife Laura Louie are stepping out for a very rare date night!

The married couple kept close as they left Spago restaurant after a dinner date on Wednesday night (May 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For their night out, Woody, 62, sported navy sweater paired with light gray pants and a baseball hat while Laura, 59, wore a gray sweater, jeans, and a scarf.

If you didn’t know, Woody and Laura have been married since 2008 and share three daughters – Makani, Zoe, and Deni.

Woody will next be starring in the Apple TV+ movie Fly Me to the Moon alongside Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson.

Fly Me to the Moon will hit theaters on July 12 – watch the trailer here!

