Zayn Malik Reveals If He's Ever Been In Love Three Years After Gigi Hadid Split

Zayn Malik opened up about matters of the heart in a new interview.

The 31-year-old “Pillowtalk” crooner is keeping busy promoting his forthcoming album Room Under the Stairs.

While on The Zach Sang Show, Zayn confirmed that he started working on the project amid his split from Gigi Hadid.

During the interview, Zayn was asked if he’d ever been in love and had an insightful answer.

“I don’t know if I’ve actually truly been in love at this point,” Zayn admitted. While he acknowledged that he loved his daughter Khai, whom he shares with Gigi, he was less clear on romantic relationships.

Zayn explained that his understanding of love has shifted as he’s grown up. “You look back at it with new eyes and you’re like, ‘Well, maybe I wasn’t in love there,’” he said.

“Was it love or is it life experience that we are going through? Who knows. We’re just in situations where we look back at them with different eyes and it’s a completely different situation.”

Gigi isn’t the only celebrity that Zayn has dated. He was engaged to Perrie Edwards of Little Mix, though the called off their relationship in 2015. He also sparked relationship rumors with Selena Gomez in 2023.

In the interview, Zayn also addressed his time in One Direction. He revealed his one big regret about being in the band and more.

He also had more to say about Gigi and Khai. Zayn even revealed a surprising skill that his daughter got from her model mom.