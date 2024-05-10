Zendaya's Stylist Reveals the Fashion Brands She Won't Wear & Why They're Banned

Zendaya‘s longtime stylist Law Roach is opening up about their early days together and how some fashion brands weren’t willing to work with them.

Now, those fashion brands are still banned from Zendaya‘s red carpet style, except for one fashion house that signed her to a campaign.

During an appearance on the Cutting Room Floor podcast, Law talked about working with Zendaya from when she was 14-year-old.

“I would write the big five. I would write Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior. And they would all say no. ‘Try again next year,’ ‘she’s too green,’ ‘she’s not on our calendar,’ and I still have the receipts,” he revealed.

“By the time she got to American Vogue, she still had never wore any of those designers. She still hasn’t,” Law said.

Law clarified that Zendaya has worn some of the designers for editorial pieces in magazines, but still has not worn any of them on the red carpet. The only exception is Valentino, which signed her to a campaign in 2020.

“She still has never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet. She has still never worn Gucci on a carpet — any press, any appearance, never. Never. The first time she wore Valentino in public is when she had a contract, so when I said, ‘If you say no, it’ll be a no forever,’ that rang true for a long, long time,” Law said.

