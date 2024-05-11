Top Stories
May 11, 2024 at 10:44 am
By JJ Staff

14 Hollywood A-Listers That Started Their Careers as Cast Members on 'Saturday Night Live'

14 Hollywood A-Listers That Started Their Careers as Cast Members on 'Saturday Night Live'

Some very big Hollywood stars started off on Saturday Night Live!

Some well known names that came out of the hit sketch show include Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Kristen Wiig – but do you remember some of the other stars that were SNL?

Despite their time being short on SNL, a lot of these stars of gone on to star in major blockbuster films and have won tons of awards.

Click through the slideshow to see the stars that started off on SNL…

